Hawke’s Bay sanctuary release kiwi back into wild for first time

Re-gifting may be a popular idea at this time of year, but a private kiwi sanctuary in the Hawke's Bay is taking it to the next level.

Cape Sanctuary has been breeding kiwi for fourteen years, and the success of the programme's meant for the first time they're able to release birds back into the wild.

The sanctuary is a privately-owned reserve that took in 60 kiwi 14 years ago and now boasts around 600.

Cape Sanctuary landowner Liz Lowe says it’s been an emotional journey.

“The kiwi numbers have just exploded, when you get a safe space, a predator free space they have just been able to flourish, so we have basically farmed kiwi.

“We have a large 11.5-kilometre predator free fence which takes in that whole peninsula, we are growing probably over 40 endangered species, farming those species,” Lowe said.

The first 60 kiwi were gifted by Mokai Patea to help restore their depleting numbers.

Tama Wipaki from Project Mokai Patea said his tupuna will be proud.

“It is fantastic to see them back and our future generations will be able to hear the bird songs for many years to come,” Wipaki said.

The kiwi travelled by helicopter deep into the Ruahine ranges, a hundred kilometres away, where their ancestors once lived.

Cape Sanctuary cultural advisor Hariata Dawn Bennett said it was a momentous occasion for all involved.

“Being able to give taonga for taonga, this is very special it's been very difficult, but this is the first ever hapū to hapū kiwi release,” Bennett said.

Juvenile eastern brown kiwi have a much higher life expectancy compared to those born in the wild, where only 2% of new born chicks survive.

Save the Kiwi's Tamsin Ward-Smith said the new location was a perfect home for kiwi.

“The site is nice and wet, there's burrows everywhere you look, it's amazing really, they won't find a better home.

“All the North Island brown kiwi we have, these are the ones that need help the most and are declining the fastest so projects like this one are hugely important because we can start putting kiwi back into the wild and really growing numbers where they should be.”