Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

A hand grenade jerry-rigged into the detergent tray of a Kherson home's washing machine. A street sign maliciously directing passers-by toward a deadly minefield. A police station that allegedly housed a torture chamber but remains so booby-trapped that demining crews can't even start to hunt for evidence.

Mines are seen in a field near the recently liberated village of Pravdyne, Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

Sunday (local time, overnight NZT) marks exactly one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal.

The departing Russians left behind all sorts of ugly surprises, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. The regional administration said over the weekend that shelling over the past month has killed 41 people in Kherson, including a child, and 96 were hospitalised.

For authorities and citizens, sifting through the countless headaches and hazards left behind by the Russians, and bracing for new ones, is a daily chore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional officials say some 80% of Kherson's pre-war population of about 320,000 fled after the Russians moved in, days after their invasion began on February 24. With some 60,000-70,000 residents remaining, the city now has a feel of a ghost town.

Those who remain mostly keep indoors because they're cautious about making forays into the streets.

"Life is getting back to normal, but there is a lot of shelling," said Valentyna Kytaiska, 56, who lives in the nearby village of Chornobaivka.

She lamented the nightly "Bam! Bam!" and the unsettling uncertainty of where the Russian ordnance may land.

Normal is a relative term for a country at war. There's no telling whether what Russia insists on calling a "special military operation" will end in days, weeks, months or even years.

Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

In the meantime, painstaking efforts go on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The difficulties are very simple, it's the weather conditions," said one military demining squad member, who goes by the nom de guerre of Tekhnik. He said some of their equipment simply doesn't work in frost conditions "because the soil is frozen like concrete".

In Kherson's Beryslavskyi district, a main road was blocked off with a sign reading "Mines Ahead" and rerouting passersby to a smaller road. In fact, it was that side road which was mined, and cost the lives of some military deminers.

A few weeks later, four police officers were also killed there, including the police chief from the northern city of Chernihiv, who had come down to help Kherson regain its footing.

The general state of disrepair of weather-beaten roads helped the outgoing Russians disguise their deadly traps: Potholes, some covered with soil, provided a convenient place to lay mines. Sometimes, the Russians cut into the asphalt to make holes themselves.

The basement in a building used, according to a war crime prosecutor, by Russian forces as a place of torture in Kherson. (Source: Associated Press)

One crew turned up a hand grenade in one house, stuffed into a washing machine - the pin placed in such a way that opening the detergent tray would set off an explosion.

The city's main police station, where detainees were reportedly tortured, is packed with explosives. When demining squads tried to work their way in, part of the building exploded - so they've shelved the project for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Longer term questions remain: Kherson sits in an agricultural region that produces crops as diverse as wheat, tomatoes, and watermelon - a regional symbol. The fields are so heavily mined that about 30% of arable land in the region is unlikely to be planted in the spring, Technik the deminer said. A cursory look reveals the tops of anti-tank mines poking up in the fields.

Even so, after a night of shelling, Kherson resident Oleksandr Chebotariov said life had been even worse under the Russians for himself, his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

"It's easier to breathe now," the 35-year-old radiologist said - only to add: "If the banging doesn't stop before the New Year, I'm going on vacation."