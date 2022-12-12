Covid-19: 40,098 new cases, 35 deaths reported in last week

There have been 40,098 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand over the past week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11.

As at midnight yesterday, there were 514 people in hospital with the virus.

Fourteen people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as at midnight yesterday.

Thirty-five more people with the virus have died.

Of the 35 people who have died, one was in their 40s, four were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Twenty were men and 15 were women.

Twelve were from the Auckland region, six were from Canterbury, five were from the Southern District, four were from Waikato, three were from the Wellington region and one each were from Northland, the Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District, MidCentral District, and Nelson Marlborough.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2257.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (1043), Auckland (14,828), Waikato (3050), Bay of Plenty (1592), Lakes (766), Hawke's Bay (1086), MidCentral (1721), Whanganui (538), Taranaki (753), Tairāwhiti (271), Wairarapa (343), Capital and Coast (2963), Hutt Valley (1420), Nelson Marlborough (1041), Canterbury (5139), West Coast (127), South Canterbury (475) and Southern (2902).

The location of 40 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5721. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 8530.