Aspiring rapper jailed after spending $805K mistakenly sent to his account

An aspiring Australian rapper has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after a scammer hacked a mortgage broker's account, leading to more than $800,000 being mistakenly transferred to his bank account.

Abdel Ghadia, also known as Slimmy. (Source: A Current Affair)

Abdel Ghadia, also known as Slimmy, received AU$760,000 (NZ$805,300) after a couple buying a home in Sydney sent the money to Ghadia's bank account, A Current Affair reports.

The couple believed they were communicating with their mortgage broker by email, and were unaware that his account had been hacked.

The scammer directed the couple to transfer the money to Ghadia's bank account.

Ghadia spent around $700,000 of the money on gold bars and coins before he was arrested last year.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of handling proceeds of crime upwards of $100,000.

There was no indication Ghadia was involved in the money transfer, court documents showed.