2 officers killed in shooting in rural Queensland - reports

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Two police officers have died following a shooting in rural Queensland this afternoon.

A police car in Australia.

A police car in Australia. (Source: istock.com)

The officers were reportedly ambushed on the property in Wieambilla on Monday night, three hours west of Brisbane.

The Courier Mail says the gunmen were wearing camouflage.

It’s also being reported a neighbour was also shot in the incident.

The ABC reports residents hearing what they believed to be a semi-automatic weapon being fired on the property, which had been unoccupied until the past week.

Several police crews are now at the property, with reports of cars on fire in the hours after the shooting.

The search for the person or people behind the shooting is ongoing.

2 officers killed in shooting in rural Queensland - reports

