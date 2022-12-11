Last chance for campaigning before Fijians head to the polls

Source: AAP

It's the last chance Fiji's political hopefuls have to make their case for election as the Pacific nation heads to the polls.

City centre of Fijian capital Suva.

City centre of Fijian capital Suva. (Source: istock.com)

Fijians will cast their ballots on Wednesday, with a total campaign blackout on Monday and Tuesday.

Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe "Frank" Bainimarama is imploring the nation to stay the course after his almost 16 years in power.

Bainimarama is campaigning on his record in government, saying he's put in place better roads and infrastructure and given more Fijians access to electricity and running water.

He's also seized on the economy's bounce back from Covid-19 with a tourism-led recovery underpinning strong economic growth.

The Asian Development Bank has Fiji ranked top of the Pacific region's economic growth predictions for this year, and third for 2023.

But former prime minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Fiji he built more than two decades ago has crumbled under Bainimarama's rule.

"I cannot recognise the hospitals I opened. I cannot recognise the roads I cut the ribbon on to declare open," he told a campaign rally on Saturday.

"They are all dilapidated. They all need a lot of repairs that should have been done in the last 16 years."

Rabuka heads the People's Alliance party after he split from the opposition Social Democratic Liberal Party, known as SODELPA, when he was ousted by Viliame Gavoka.

A number of former SODELPA politicians have since followed him.

People's Alliance and the National Federation Party, which holds three seats in parliament, are co-operating in a bid to topple Bainimarama's FijiFirst government.

Gavoka is trying to claw back lost ground from his party's fracture, promising better healthcare and free tertiary education, and to boost tourism.

