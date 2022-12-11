Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and pre-empted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised.

White House illuminated with rainbow colours. (Source: Associated Press)

A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where he disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about a positive future for same-sex marriage.

He predicted, “Things are changing so rapidly, it’s going to become a political liability in the near term for someone to say, ‘I oppose gay marriage.'"

"Mark my words. And my job — our job — is to keep this momentum rolling to the inevitable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The day that Biden envisioned may have arrived. He plans on Tuesday to sign legislation, passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress, to protect gay unions — even if the Supreme Court should revisit its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry.

Biden's signature will burnish his legacy as a champion of equality at a time when the LGBTQ community is anxious to safeguard legal changes from a backlash on the right that has used incendiary rhetoric, particularly against transgender people.