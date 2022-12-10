Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies aged 62

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died.

Tina Turner (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 62-year-old, who had battled cancer, was said to have passed away after neighbours around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street.

TMZ said today efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and a cause of death has not yet been announced.

The outlet added law enforcement sources said they received a 911 alert on Thursday morning (local time) from a caller who told them Ronnie was outside their home and “having a hard time breathing”.

An insider added: “A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all.”

Paramedics reportedly “rushed to the San Fernando Valley address” where bystanders were attempting to resuscitate Ronnie, but apparently the efforts “didn’t work” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tina’s eldest son Craig, who she had when she got pregnant aged 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill, shot himself dead in July 2018.

The realtor took his life at his Studio City home aged 59, with Tina tweeting at the time: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.

“He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Tina, 83, had Ronnie in 1960 with her husband Ike, from whom she split in 1976 after the singer accused him of beating her, before he died from a drug overdose in 2007.

Ronnie appeared alongside Tina the 1993 biopic on the singer, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Tina also adopted ex-husband Ike’s two sons, Ike Jr and Mike.

Ike Jr told DailyMail.com in 2018 he was estranged from his adoptive mother, while Mike has stayed out of the spotlight.