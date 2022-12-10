Meghan Markle's sister accuses her of manipulation and lies

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has accused her of manipulation and lies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, in an interview with Oprah. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Samantha Markle hit out in the wake of ongoing controversy over the release of the former actress’ Netflix show with her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

She labelled the docuseries Harry and Meghan, which premiered on Netflix yesterday, a “flopumentary” and said it verged on “comedy”.

She told Channel Seven’s Sunrise today about the six-part show: “It is so much rhetoric at this point, and so many lies have been thrown out there, debunked, and yet still there is this repeated need to push this narrative.”

Markle also spoke about claims made in the documentary she was the reason her estranged daughter Ashleigh Hale, 37, was not invited to the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding.

Hale claimed in the documentary she was told by the duchess, 41, she could not attend due to her strained relationship with her mother and amid “guidance” from the palace.

Markle said: “It was really surprising to hear that there was a narrative spun that made Ashley feel like she was not invited because of something having to do with me."

She claimed a "royal insider" had told her the decision was "up to Meghan, so Meghan lied to my daughter which made my daughter feel begrudging of me".

"I can see how my daughter would have felt, torn between the two and then feeling perhaps like she could not go to the wedding because of me.

"That is not true, that is a lie. I found out that the royals did not say that, Meghan said that.

"She then lied to my daughter and made my daughter feel like it was something wrong with me that prevented her from going to the wedding."

Markle also slated comparisons in the series made between the duchess and Harry's late mother Princess Diana, saying: "Diana was never noted as being a compulsive liar, Diana was never noted as destroying other people, ignoring people through heart attacks, strokes, pandemics."