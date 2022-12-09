Who is Viktor Bout, the 'Merchant of Death' in US-Russia deal?

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned home Thursday (local time) in a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known abroad as the "Merchant of Death" who fuelled some of the world's worst conflicts.

Alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout looks out from inside the detention center in Bangkok, Thailand. (Source: Associated Press)

In Russia, however, he's seen as a swashbuckling businessman who was unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive US sting operation.

The 2005 Nicolas Cage movie Lord of War was loosely based on Bout, a former Soviet air force officer who gained fame supposedly by supplying weapons for civil wars in South America, the Middle East and Africa. His clients were said to include Liberia's Charles Taylor, longtime Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi and both sides in Angola's civil war.

Russian TV showed video of Bout in a private jet, getting his blood pressure checked and speaking with his family by phone. It later showed his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, with his wife and mother hugging him.

"They simply woke me up and told me to gather my belongings," Bout said, referring to US prison officials.

"They didn't provide any special information but I understood the situation that was unfolding."

Bout's mother, Raisa, thanked President Vladimir Putin and the Foreign Ministry for freeing her son, Tass reported.

Russia had pressed for Bout's release for years and as speculation grew about such a deal, the upper house of parliament opened a display of paintings he made in prison – whose subjects ranged from Soviet dictator Josef Stalin to a kitten.

The show of his art underlined Bout's complexities. Though in a bloody business, the 55-year-old was a vegetarian and classical music fan who is said to speak six languages.

Bout was convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges.

Bout is led by armed Thai police commandos as he arrives at the criminal court in Bangkok in 2010. (Source: Associated Press)

Prosecutors said he was ready to sell up to US$20 million (NZ$31 million) in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles to shoot down US helicopters. When they made the claim at his 2012 sentencing, Bout shouted: "It's a lie!"

Bout has steadfastly proclaimed his innocence, describing himself as a legitimate businessman who didn't sell weapons.

Bout's case fit well into Moscow's narrative that Washington sought to trap and oppress innocent Russians on flimsy grounds.

Increasingly, Russia cited his case as a human rights issue. His wife and lawyer claimed his health deteriorated in the harsh prison environment where foreigners are not always eligible for breaks that Americans might receive.

Bout had not been scheduled to be released until 2029. He was held in a medium-security facility in Marion, Illinois.

"He got a hard deal," said Scheindlin, the retired judge, noting the US sting operatives "put words in his mouth" so he'd say he was aware Americans could die from weapons he sold in order to require a terrorism enhancement that would force a long prison sentence, if not a life term.

Bout was estimated to be worth about US$6 billion (NZ$9.4 billion) in March 2008 when he was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

US authorities tricked him into leaving Russia for what he thought was a meeting over a business deal to ship what prosecutors described as "a breathtaking arsenal of weapons — including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and sniper rifles — 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives".

He was taken into custody at a Bangkok luxury hotel after conversations with the Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation's informants who posed as officials of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as the FARC.

The group had been classified by Washington as a narco-terrorist group. He was brought to the US in November 2010.

The Merchant of Death moniker was attached to Bout by a high-ranking minister of Britain's Foreign Office. The nickname was included in the US government's indictment of Bout.