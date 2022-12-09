NBL rival coach slams Breakers, compares them to All Blacks

Source: AAP

Sydney coach Chase Buford has accused New Zealand of employing dirty, physical tactics and compared the Breakers to the All Blacks following the Kings' physical 88-81 win in Auckland.

Barry Brown Jr and Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers celebrate during their win against Tasmania.

Barry Brown Jr and Jarrell Brantley of the Breakers celebrate during their win against Tasmania. (Source: Getty)

The Kings led Thursday's top-of-the-table blockbuster by 15 points at three-quarter-time before almost squandering that advantage as NZ charged towards the finish line after upping their defensive pressure.

In the fourth term, the Breakers limited Sydney to just nine points while forcing them to cough up eight turnovers.

The Kings' buffer was sliced to just four points before superstar point guard Derrick Walton Jr saved the day with a huge three inside the last 80 seconds.

But as far as Buford was concerned, the Breakers' fightback was forged illegally. "It felt like we were playing the All Blacks out there with the physicality of the game," he said.

Read More

"Freedom of movement went totally out the window.

"Every play, they're grabbing, holding ... every single time, on a screen, on a cut, we just couldn't move as they were holding us."

The Breakers led the foul count 20-8 but Buford believes the discrepancy would have been even more lopsided had every single infringement been whistled.

"I know the foul count was heavily slanted one way but it could have been double that, honestly," he said.

"I felt bad for the officials because everyone's yelling at them for calling fouls but they could have called twice as many.

"I thought it was really good the way our team, through the majority of the game, had the presence and energy about them, saying 'bring it, we'll handle it'.

"Things didn't go our way in the fourth quarter. Part of that was the fouls that didn't get called and whatnot.

"I was really proud of our guys for handling that."

BasketballBreakers

Popular Stories

1

Baby blood case: Parents no longer agree to surgery

2

Baby blood case: Video shows emotionally charged scene in hospital room

3

Harry and Meghan’s documentary the 'centre of row' with Royal Family

4

1 person critical after incident at public pool in Auckland

5

Training down the drain - plumbing apprentices short-changed

6

Armed police swarm gang-connected property in Timaru

Latest Stories

One American freed, another waits in US-Russia Griner swap

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

Baby blood case: Video shows emotionally charged scene in hospital room

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Covid-19: NZ help sent to Niue as it struggles with first outbreak

Related Stories

Corey Webster's claws come out over Breakers' cheeky billboard

Red hot Breakers make it five wins in a row

Just how have the Breakers turned it around in less than a year?