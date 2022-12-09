Kanye West's honorary doctorate revoked

Kanye West's honorary degree has been revoked.

The rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, has been suspended for the second time this year for antisemitic posts. (Source: Associated Press)

The Yeezy founder has recently lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he made anti-Semitic comments on social media, and now The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has taken his degree away from him.

A letter penned by the school's president Elissa Tenny read: "His anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable.

"As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School's response should be - even as we all agree that his behaviour is indefensible."

The doctorate was received by Kanye - who has legally changed his name to Ye - in 2015 for his contributions to art and culture.

According to TMZ, students launched a petition calling for the degree to be cancelled and it garnered 4000 signatures.

Earlier this week, the controversial star made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make comments about Tesla founder Elon Musk.

In a typed-out note, he wrote: "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?

"Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon."

In the caption, the 45-year-old designer referred to himself as the "future president" in a nod to his next bid for office.