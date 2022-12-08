Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".

Speaking with members of the presidential Human Rights Council, Putin described the land gains as "a significant result for Russia," noting that the "Sea of Azov has become Russia’s internal sea". He added that "Peter the Great fought to get access to the Sea of Azov".

Russia seized broad swaths of southern Ukraine in the opening days of its invasion of Ukraine and captured the key Sea of Azov port of Mariupol in May after a nearly three-month siege. In late September, Putin illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine: Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east.

Asked by a member of the Human Rights Council to pledge that Russia would not be the first to use nuclear weapons, Putin demurred, saying Russia would not be able to use nuclear weapons at all if it agreed not to use them first and then came under a nuclear strike.

"If it doesn’t use it first under any circumstances, it means that it won’t be the second to use it either because the possibility of using it in case of a nuclear strike on our territory will be sharply limited," Putin said.

Putin, who has repeatedly said that Russia was ready to use "all available means" to protect its territory, including the annexed areas of Ukraine, rejected Western criticism that those statements amounted to nuclear sabre-rattling.

"We haven't gone mad. We are fully aware of what nuclear weapons are," Putin said. "We have them, and they are more advanced and state-of-the-art than what any other nuclear power have."

The Russian leader said reminders of his country's nuclear arsenal were "not a factor provoking an escalation of conflicts, but a factor of deterrence".

His claim more than two months ago that the annexed regions belonged to Russia came after the Russian military lost ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive and followed hastily staged "referendums" that were rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies as a sham.

In his televised remarks on Wednesday, the Russian leader didn't address the setbacks or Moscow's stalled offensive to cement control over the seized regions.