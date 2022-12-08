Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis

The president of Peru was ousted by Congress today after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis.

In this photo provided by Peru's police administration office, former President Pedro Castillo, second from left, and former Prime Minister Anibal Torres, far left, sit as prosecutor Marco Huaman stands at centre inside a police station. (Source: Associated Press)

Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the president.

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government.

"What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country," she said.

Lawmakers voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of "permanent moral incapacity".

He left the presidential palace in an automobile that carried him through Lima's historic downtown. He entered a police station, where his status was not immediately clear. In a photograph circulated by the national police on Twitter before it was erased, Castillo could be seen seated inside the station surrounded by officers.

Fluent in Spanish and Quechua, Boluarte was elected as vice president on the presidential ticket that brought Castillo to power on July 28, 2021. During Castillo's brief administration, Boluarte was minister of development and social inclusion.

Shortly before the vote, Castillo announced that he was installing a new emergency government and would rule by decree. He ordered a nightly curfew starting on Wednesday night (local time). The head of Peru's army then resigned, along with four ministers, including those over foreign affairs and the economy.

Former Vice President Dina Boluarte receives the presidential sash. (Source: Associated Press)

The Ombudsman's Office, an autonomous government institution, said before the congressional vote that Castillo should turn himself into judicial authority.

After years of democracy, Peru is in the midst of a constitutional collapse "that can't be called anything but a coup", the statement said.

International reaction was, at times, outpaced by events.

United States Amb. Lisa Kenna called on Castillo via Twitter to reverse his decree to dissolve Congress, saying the US government rejected any "extra-constitutional" actions by the president to interfere with Congress.

A short time later, Congress voted to remove Castillo.

Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said via Twitter that given recent events in Peru, Mexico had decided to postpone the Pacific Alliance summit scheduled for December 14 in Lima. He said he regretted the recent developments and called for democracy and human rights to be respected.

Opponents of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo rally near Congress in Lima. (Source: Associated Press)

The administration of Chilean President Gabriel Boric lamented the political situation in Peru and trusted that the crisis would be resolved through democratic mechanisms. Spain's government strongly condemned the break in constitutional order and congratulated the country on righting itself democratically.

Since 2016, Perú has been entrenched in political crises, with congresses and presidents trying to eliminate each other in turn. President Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) dissolved Congress in 2019 and ordered new elections. That new legislature removed Vizcarra the next year. Then came President Manuel Merino, who lasted less than a week before a crackdown killed two protesters and injured 200 more. His successor, Francisco Sagasti, lasted nine months before Castillo took over.