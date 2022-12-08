David Nyika talks 'hilarious' training camp with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury hopped on the exercise bike next to David Nyika and stared him down.

David Nyika and Tyson Fury posy after six rounds of sparring. (Source: David Nyika / Instagram)

"He goes, 'Man, I can't wait to slap the s**t out of you," Nyika recalls.

The Olympic medallist had scored an invite to Fury's pre-fight camp and was trying to keep his head down.

"I've only just met the man, what could I have done to upset him," the New Zealander told AAP.

"He said, 'You look like you should be a Versace model, not a boxer ... you're too pretty."

Nyika wasn't sure what to say until the WBC heavyweight world champion cracked a grin.

"I was so shocked, but it was the start of a hilarious camp," Nyika said.

The Kiwi cruiserweight's friendship with countryman Joseph Parker set up the opportunity to spend several months training with Fury and his crew.

Highly-rated after leaving the amateur ranks with two Commonwealth golds to go with Olympic bronze, Nyika had options all over the world to base himself.

But he's settled for the sleepy Queensland country town of Gatton, about 90 minutes inland of Brisbane, under Noel Thornberry.

Thornberry comes from a legendary Australian boxing family and took Alex Leapai to a heavyweight world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

Fury isn't the only person taken by Nyika; the 27-year-old is dating Thornberry's daughter Lexy, who appeared on reality TV show Love Island last year.

New Zealand's Tokyo Olympic flagbearer has quickly become one of New Zealand's most popular athletes but Nyika said the small-town vibe of Gatton was perfect for his run to a world title inside the next three years.

"I love it here; I just wish the boys would clean up all their mess," he laughed as he gazed around Thornberry's backyard shed.

"The whole setting's nice and secluded; I know everyone and they know me and there's good hills to run up.

"It's a funny one (dating his trainer's daughter) but it works really well; I've been to 30 countries but have everything I need right here in Gatton of all places."

Nyika is 5-0 since turning professional, gaining traction after impressive victories on the undercard of both George Kambosos Jr world title cards this year.

He's nursing a hand injury but hopes to return to the ring early next year.

"All that's standing between him and a world title is hard work and activity and he's got the hard work covered," Thornberry said.

"He's as good a chance at winning a world title as any fighter I've ever seen.

"That last Kambosos fight was a bit of a coming out fight for him; people were like, 'Hang on, who's this guy?.

"He's extremely marketable, easy going, friendly ... but he can fight."