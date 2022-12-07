Doctors say Pele's health improving, remains in hospital

Source: Associated Press

Brazilian football great Pelé is improving, doctors said this morning.

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year and has been in and out of hospital since.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalised for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by Covid-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

However, a report in Folha de Sao Paulo on Sunday said Pele was no longer responding to chemotherapy treatment and was now receiving pain-relief in a palliative end-of-life care ward.

The 82-year-old will not be the subject of any invasive treatment or tests.

Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital, in Sao Paulo, did not respond to requests for comment.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before a World Cup match against South Korea.

As a teenager, Pele inspired Brazil to their first World Cup triumph in 1958 and won the tournament with the Selecao twice more in 1962 and 1970.

Pelé said he would be watching the South Korea match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

