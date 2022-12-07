Doctored footage spotted in Harry & Meghan's Netflix trailer

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Netflix documentary appears to have used doctored and irrelevant footage.

In the trailers for the upcoming series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss the impact of the paparazzi and the media on their lives, with Harry insisting he didn't want "history to repeat itself" in reference to the way his late mother Princess Diana was treated.

In the latest 60-second teaser, a picture used of Harry being hounded by photographers was actually taken years before he met Meghan.

Instead, the snap has been cropped and is actually of him with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on and off from 2004 to 2011.

Meanwhile, the trailer also appears to use footage of Katie Price going into court.

At one point in the teaser, the couple were seen being photographed at an event, while it was followed by a short clip of photographers and cameramen rushing to something off-screen.

The building shown in the brief clip is Crawley Magistrates Court, where reality star Katie was sentenced on drink-driving charges in December 2021.

In archive footage she can be seen arriving at the hearing, and the exact moment shown in the trailer features in the video, but cuts off before the former glamour model comes into view.

This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022

The same trailer also showed footage of photographers crowding a limousine door, which actually came from archive video of Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen leaving his New York apartment after being jailed for tax fraud.

The first trailer, which was released last week, also features an image of photographers against a barrier, which was actually taken at a Harry Potter movie premiere years before Harry met Meghan, while no royals attended the screening.

In the latest trailer, Harry - who has repeatedly blamed his mother's death on intrusion from the press - said: "I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself."

The first episode of Harry and Meghan: A Global Event will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday, December 9.