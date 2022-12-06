World Cup: Brazil turn on the style in South Korea rout

Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup this morning.

Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and moved one shy of Pelé's all-time scoring record with the national team.

The 82-year-old Pelé said he was going to watch the match on television while hospitalised in Brazil to treat a respiratory infection.

Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored in the first half for Brazil, which made it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the eighth straight time.

Teammates celebrate with Brazil's Neymar, center, who scored his side's second goal (Source: Associated Press)

South Korea was trying to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since its historic run as a co-host in 2002, when it made it to the semifinals and ended up fourth.

Paik Seung-ho scored South Korea's goal in the 76th minute.

