Well-known New Zealand musician Hamish Kilgour has been found dead, police say.

Hamish Kilgour (Source: Supplied)

Kilgour co-founded Dunedin band The Clean in the 1970s and became synonymous with the 'Dunedin sound' music scene.

The band, with Kilgour, were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

He was reported missing after being last seen at The Palms shopping centre in Christchurch on November 27.

A police spokesperson said his death had been referred to the coroner.