Russian airbases far from Ukraine rocked by explosions

Explosions have rocked two air bases in Russia, local media reports say.

Engels-2 airbase in Saratov

Engels-2 airbase in Saratov (Source: Maxar )

One of the explosions reportedly happened at a base that houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes against Ukraine.

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian authorities immediately commented on the possible cause of the blasts.

Russian state RIA Novosti news agency said three servicemen were killed and six others injured and a plane was damaged, when a fuel truck exploded at an air base in Ryazan, in western Russia.

The base houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air.

Separately, authorities in the Saratov region along the Volga River said they were checking reports about an explosion in the area of the Engels air base, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine.

Those bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Satellite image of Engels-2 airbase in Russia

Satellite image of Engels-2 airbase in Russia (Source: Maxar Technologies)

Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said there was no damage to civilian facilities and added that the authorities are checking whether there have been any incidents at military facilities.

Regional media reported sounds of a powerful explosion near the Engels base, and some residents were quoted as saying they saw a flash of light coming from the area.

Dyagilevo airbase in Russia

Dyagilevo airbase in Russia (Source: ImageSat International (ISI))

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the Engels base explosion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said simply that the president was being regularly informed about ongoing developments.

