Pelé watching Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

Source: Associated Press

Brazilian football great Pelé is cheering on his country's national team in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by Covid-19.

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year and has been in and out of hospital since.

Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year and has been in and out of hospital since. (Source: Associated Press)

“In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé.

“I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I’ll be watching the game from hospital and I’ll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”

The 82-year-old Pelé was admitted to the hospital last week but is under no imminent risk of death, according to several family members.

The football great is also undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer. He is expected to leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo once he fully recovers from the respiratory infection, although neither the family nor the hospital know when that might happen.

