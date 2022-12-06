Mass seal death in Russia likely due to oxygen deprivation

A top Russian environmental official today said that thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation.

Dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea. (Source: Associated Press)

Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that more than 2500 seal corpses have been found recently.

Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

The Caspian Sea has extensive natural gas reserves that are being tapped increasingly.

Radionova said a similar mass death of seals — about 2000 — was recorded in Dagestan and neighboring Azerbaijan in 2000.