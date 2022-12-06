Mass seal death in Russia likely due to oxygen deprivation

Source: Associated Press

A top Russian environmental official today said that thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation.

Dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea.

Dead seals on shore of the Caspian Sea. (Source: Associated Press)

Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that more than 2500 seal corpses have been found recently.

Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

The Caspian Sea has extensive natural gas reserves that are being tapped increasingly.

Radionova said a similar mass death of seals — about 2000 — was recorded in Dagestan and neighboring Azerbaijan in 2000.

WorldEnvironmentAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley dies aged 71

2

Gatland's bombshell: Robertson should be next All Blacks coach

3

Liberty Templeman's murderer to be freed from jail, despite fears

4

Decision in baby blood guardianship case reserved

5

McDonald's chocolate soft serve to get NZ trial

6

Exclusive John Campbell interview with locked up teen ram-raiders

Latest Stories

New settlement offer will inspire people to join FENZ - firefighter

Thousands of coronial files, reports impacted in security breach

Liberty Templeman's murderer to be freed from jail, despite fears

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Snake's wild ride on Aussie car bonnet caught on camera

Related Stories

Snake's wild ride on Aussie car bonnet caught on camera

US sheepdog fights off, kills 8 coyotes, saves flock of sheep

Camel pageant is among World Cup's sidelines attractions

Tenth of Amazon rainforest destroyed in under four decades