LIVE: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts

Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, continues to erupt and lava is slowly approaching a major thoroughfare connecting the Big Island's east and west sides.

A shutdown could also affect major astronomy research at the summit of Mauna Kea, a 4207-meter peak next to Mauna Loa that is home to some of the world's most advanced telescopes.

The road heading to Mauna Kea's summit is midway between Hilo and Kona. If lava crosses Saddle Road on either side of Mauna Kea Access Road, many telescope workers would be forced to take long, circuitous routes.

This live video shows fissure 3 erupting on the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa volcano.