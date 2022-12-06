Livakovic the hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties

Source: Associated Press

Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks this morning in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.

On its run to the final four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came through a penalty shootout.

This time, Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time.

Livakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitomo and Maya Yoshida, and it was the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper who took most of the acclaim from the jubilant Croatia team after the shootout.

Read More

Japan had been looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time but fell short again, just like in 2002, 2010 and 2018. The Asian team lost to Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 in 2010.

Croatia, which also reached the semifinals in 1998, will play either Brazil or South Korea next.

In even 90 minutes of regulation play, Daizen Maeda put Japan ahead in the 43rd minute by sweeping in a close-range finish. Ivan Perisic equalised by meeting Dejan Lovren’s cross from the right with a header into the bottom corner from near the penalty spot in the 57th.

The result guarantees at least one more World Cup game for 37-year-old Croatia captain Luka Modric, one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Since 1998, all of Croatia’s knockout matches at a World Cup or European Championship have gone to extra time except for the 2018 World Cup final loss to France.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

8 youths as young as 13 arrested amid Auckland ram-raids, burglaries

2

Exclusive John Campbell interview with locked up teen ram-raiders

3

7 All Blacks went to the same rural primary school - but how?

4

Porsche driver jailed for sending photos of dying officers

5

Car goes off road, plunges into water in East Auckland

6

Motorcyclist dies in hospital following serious Auckland crash

Latest Stories

8 youths as young as 13 arrested amid Auckland ram-raids, burglaries

Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

Research shows processed foods can rot your brain

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Pelé watching Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

Related Stories

Pelé watching Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar