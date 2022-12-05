Woman attacked 6 sheriff deputies in New Orleans plane scuffle

Source: Associated Press

Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff's deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported yesterday.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane.

A flight attendant and passenger on board a plane. (Source: istock.com)

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to local news reports.

Deputies were responding to Spirit airline workers' requests to remove the woman, who had reportedly grown irate and asked nearby passengers who she assumed to be Latino whether they were smuggling cocaine. Paramedics treated the deputies on site, according to local news reports.

Police charged the woman with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and another count of remaining after forbidden, according to reports.

The woman was released from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center later that day after paying US$10,750 bail and is scheduled for a January 23 court date.

Reports of passengers' bad behaviour have skyrocketed since air travel has increased after early pandemic shutdowns.

