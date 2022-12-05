Kylian Mbappé double leads France past Poland at World Cup

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud, giving France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals this morning.

France's Olivier Giroud celebrates with France's Kylian Mbappe. (Source: Associated Press)

The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals, and the 2018 champions are within three wins of defending their title.

Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland.

No country has repeated as World Cup champions in six decades — since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight, in 1934 and 1938.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivier Giroud broke Thierry Henry’s French record with his 52nd goal for the national team Sunday, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland.

The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar.

This morning, Giroud collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, his former teammate at Arsenal.

France’s quarterfinal opponent will be either England or Senegal.