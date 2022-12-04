Messi scores as Argentina narrowly defeat valiant Australia

Source: Associated Press

Lionel Messi marked his 1000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Australia this morning.

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year's tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona.

Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Australia scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, right, and Lionel Messi, left, celebrate their side's second goal against Australia.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez, right, and Lionel Messi, left, celebrate their side's second goal against Australia. (Source: Associated Press)

For Australia’s squad of unheralded players, it was a match too far at a World Cup in which the team has exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. Australia also lost in the last 16 in 2006, to eventual champion Italy.

Maybe it’s an omen for Argentina, which has fully recovered from its shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening group match and won three straight games.

As for Messi, he now has 789 goals in a career that might yet reach a crescendo on December 18 by winning the soccer’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

FootballFIFA World Cup

Popular Stories

1

One ticket wins $5.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

2

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Auckland

3

Grant Robertson reveals future of cost of living payments

4

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora in 10th round of heavyweight title bout

Latest Stories

Google, Meta to be forced to strike deals with news media - Govt

Outsourcing Chinese language teaching 'inexcusable' - academics

'Such a negative interview' - Minister and Jack Tame spar on media merger

Tuwharetoa encourage precaution, respect of Lake Taupō after quake

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Auckland

Related Stories

Brazil legend Pele reportedly moved to end-of-life care

Netherlands advance to World Cup quarterfinals with win over US

Explainer: Why Japan's controversial goal was judged valid

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup