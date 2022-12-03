New Zealand Sevens teams into Dubai quarterfinals, Fiji men out

With qualification for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 resting on this season's standings, the World Rugby Sevens Series has taken on an extra edge, which was immediately apparent on a fiercely competitive opening day in Dubai.

Shiray Kaka is tackled in the Black Ferns Sevens' match against Great Britain. (Source: Getty)

In the men's competition with New Zealand, Fiji and Argentina all grouped together, Pool B was set for some epic encounters and so it proved with the race for the quarterfinal spots going right down to the wire.

All three teams finished on seven points apiece having each achieved two wins and a loss, but it was Fiji who missed out on points difference.

After a first up loss to Argentina, the All Blacks Sevens beat Fiji and Uruguay to move on to the quarter-finals where they will play France on Saturday night.

The women's competition was a little more clear cut in terms of outcome but no less compelling as New Zealand, Australia and Ireland all reeled off three consecutive wins.

For the 16 best men's teams, this was their second hit-out of the season, having kicked off in Hong Kong a month ago, while for the best 12 women's teams Dubai signalled the start of their Olympic qualification campaign.

The top four teams in each competition at the end of the World Series will be guaranteed a spot in the Paris 2024 line-up.

The winner of the opening event of the season has gone on to be crowned women's World Series champions in seven of the past nine seasons so, historically if nothing else, it was important for the title contenders to put out a statement of intent.

The Black Ferns Sevens will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Dubai Sevens, Day 1 Results

All Blacks 7s

31-28 loss v Argentina

24-7 win v Fiji

35-5 win v Uruguay

Black Ferns 7s

19-12 win v Great Britain

35-5 win v Brazil

31-12 win v France

