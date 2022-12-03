F1 to skip Chinese GP for fourth-straight season

Source: Associated Press

Formula One confirmed this morning that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers prepare for the start of the 2019 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix.

Drivers prepare for the start of the 2019 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. (Source: Associated Press)

F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of local lockdowns, virus tests and entry restrictions during the pandemic, long after other countries on the F1 calendar eased many of their measures. The “zero-COVID” approach has led to rare protests within China in recent weeks.

“Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation,” F1 said in a statement.

“Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.

The race was scheduled for April 16 as the fourth race of a record 24-race season. It would have been a first home race for Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver in F1 who made his debut with Alfa Romeo this season and is signed for next year.

China held last year's Winter Olympics in a so-called “bubble” environment with regular virus tests for participants, but has hosted few other international sports events during the pandemic.

Motorsport

Popular Stories

1

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

2

Car bursts into flames in fiery crash on Auckland motorway

3

New Zealand Sevens teams into Dubai quarterfinals, Fiji men out

4

Homicide investigation launched after Taranaki death

Latest Stories

Northlanders opposing rescue helicopter move go to High Court

Britney Spears 'marries herself' in bizarre Instagram post

F1 to skip Chinese GP for fourth-straight season

Christine McVie dreamt of rejoining Fleetwood Mac before death

Tyson Fury out to beat old punching bag Derek Chisora

Related Stories

Armstrong joins fellow Kiwi Dixon in Ganassi's IndyCar lineup

NZ teen to race against own mum on iconic Invercargill track

Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled F1 season

Kiwi driver becomes the first female to podium for McLaren