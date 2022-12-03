Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting in hospital after heart scare

Test captain Pat Cummins has wished Ricky Ponting a speedy recovery after the Australian great was taken to a Perth hospital on Friday.

Ponting was at Optus Stadium conducting his Seven Network commentary duties during the first Test against West Indies when he started feeling unwell.

It's been reported Ponting suffered a heart scare, but no confirmed details have been made public about his condition.

The 47-year-old left the stadium around lunchtime and went to hospital as a precaution.

"I wish Ricky the best," Cummins said after play on day three.

"We were just chatting to him this morning out on the field. By all reports it sounds like he's going ok. Anything like that is super scary, so we wish him the best."

Ponting is a legend of Australian cricket after a glittering playing career spanning 168 Tests and 375 ODIs.

Australian cricket has been rocked by a series of tragedies this year.

Rod Marsh died in February at the age of 74 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Shane Warne died from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March, while Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash in May.

Former Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell was given just a seven per cent chance of surviving after being placed in an induced coma for seven days following a cardiac arrest in April.

Campbell survived that ordeal, and he led the Netherlands to a famous victory over South Africa at the recent T20 World Cup.

That result ended South Africa's hopes of reaching the semi-finals, continuing a horror run of World Cup failures for the nation.