Malachi Subecz's mum speaks out after review into murder

Source: Radio New Zealand

The mother of murdered five-year-old Malachi Subecz says she hopes no other parent in prison will ever face losing a child in this way.

Malachi Subecz.

Malachi Subecz. (Source: NZ Police.)

The boy was killed a year ago by his caregiver Michaela Barriball, to whom his mother had entrusted him while she was in prison.

In a statement released by the Department of Corrections on her behalf, Malachi's mother said there were no words to describe her emotions in the last year.

She said she lived with her mistakes every single day, and bitterly regretted trusting a non-family member with her son.

"All I hope to come from this is this does not happen to other parents doing a lag who have kids," she said.

"Do not trust anyone with your kids who aren't family. A harsh lesson I've learnt in the worst possible way."

She said she wanted to thank those who had supported her and helped her through the toughest time of her life.

