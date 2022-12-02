Heated scenes in New Plymouth court as man admits murder

Source: Radio New Zealand

Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, 26, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Rei Marshall in August this year, amid heated scenes at the High Court in New Plymouth.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. (Source: 1News)

The court was filled with friends and family of the father of two - and supporters of the defendant, many of them affiliates of the Mongrel Mob.

After Ormsby-Turner made his plea, the two parties had to be separated by police and court security staff.

Ormsby-Turner was convicted and remanded in custody until March 6 for sentencing.

In a related appearance via audio visual link, a teenager aged 16, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Read More

The court remained quiet during his appearance, and Marshall's supporters filled the gallery.

No convictions were entered against the teenager, as whether the High Court or Youth Court has jurisdiction was yet to be determined.

Another man, 25, with name suppression, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and was also sentenced today.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTaranaki

Popular Stories

1

Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

2

Heated scenes in New Plymouth court as man admits murder

3

New leads in search for missing Auckland man John Mills

4

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

Latest Stories

Black Ferns announce 'Thank You Aotearoa' tour around NZ

Over 300 vaping products taken off shelves - 1800 more under review

Heated scenes in New Plymouth court as man admits murder

Artistic Swimming NZ puts call out for boys and men

FIFA WC: England star bizarrely slammed in Ghanaian parliament

Related Stories

New leads in search for missing Auckland man John Mills

Police appeal after kiwifruit vines damaged in Bay of Plenty

Fresh appeal in probe of Mongrel Mob-linked Invercargill shootings

Son of dairy owner killed in 2014 pens open letter over crime