Heated scenes in New Plymouth court as man admits murder

Turanganui John Ormsby-Turner, 26, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Rei Marshall in August this year, amid heated scenes at the High Court in New Plymouth.

The court was filled with friends and family of the father of two - and supporters of the defendant, many of them affiliates of the Mongrel Mob.

After Ormsby-Turner made his plea, the two parties had to be separated by police and court security staff.

Ormsby-Turner was convicted and remanded in custody until March 6 for sentencing.

In a related appearance via audio visual link, a teenager aged 16, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The court remained quiet during his appearance, and Marshall's supporters filled the gallery.

No convictions were entered against the teenager, as whether the High Court or Youth Court has jurisdiction was yet to be determined.

Another man, 25, with name suppression, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and was also sentenced today.

