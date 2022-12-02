Christchurch gun shop hit by ram-raid

Source: 1News

A gun shop in Christchurch was hit by a ram-raid overnight.

A stolen Mazda Demio was used to gain entry to Gun City on Cranford St, with police saying four people were involved.

They left in a black Subaru Forester.

Owner Dave Tipple told the NZ Herald that footage showed an air rifle and paintball gun were taken. Ammunition was littered through the store.

Gun City in Christchurch after a ram-raid

Gun City in Christchurch after a ram-raid (Source: 1News)

Read More

In another incident, a Marshland Rd store was burgled by three men, who used mallets to gain entry at around 5.20am.

"The offenders left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift," police said.

"It is not yet known if the events are linked, however in both cases, CCTV is being reviewed and police are following lines of inquiry to apprehend the offenders."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

2

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

3

Two people die after crash near Levin

4

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

Latest Stories

Politics of Three Waters has 'drowned out' health needs - scientists

Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

Red hot Breakers make it five wins in a row

Fresh appeal in probe of Mongrel Mob-linked Invercargill shootings

World Cup chaos: Germany out, Japan top group by beating Spain

Related Stories

Fresh appeal in probe of Mongrel Mob-linked Invercargill shootings

Son of dairy owner killed in 2014 pens open letter over crime

Methamphetamine: Greymouth pair charged with supply, conspiracy

Man arrested after person injured in Wellington stabbing