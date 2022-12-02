Chch sports centre delayed for another 2 years

Construction of New Zealand's largest indoor sports and aquatics facility has been delayed once again, and is now predicted to open in early 2025.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre will be New Zealand’s largest indoor sports and aquatics facility. (Source: Supplied)

Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre was originally scheduled to open in 2017.

However, challenging ground conditions and programming changes, along with a continued shortage of construction workers have delayed the project, Ōtākaro Limited said in a statement.

Ōtākaro Limited chief executive John Bridgman says it's a fixed price contract "and any variations beyond the $317m already allocated will be worked through and agreed on with the contractor at a later date".

The council-owned facility is expected to be fitted with hydroslides, a 5-metre diving pool, and indoor courts when it opens.