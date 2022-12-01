World Cup: Australia stun Denmark, earn place in knockout stage

A stunning solo goal from Mathew Leckie has sunk Denmark 1-0 and sent Australia into the World Cup knockout stage for just the second time.

Australia's Mathew Leckie, left, celebrates with his teammate Riley McGree after scoring against Denmark (Source: Associated Press)

Leckie's superb left-footed strike ensures the Socceroos follow the feats of the so-called golden generation in 2006 in reaching the round of 16.

The stalwart, played into space by Riley McGree, broke an hour-long deadlock with a slicing run at his marker Joakim Maehle after gathering some 30 metres from goal.

First to his right, then onto his left, Leckie twisted and turned his opponent and fired a low left-footer to instantly enter Australian football folklore.

Leckie's timing was perfect in more ways than one.

In the other simultaneous game in Australia's group on Thursday AEDT, outsiders Tunisia had scored just three minutes earlier against holders France, who rested almost their entire first-choice side.

The Tunisian goal momentarily lifted them to second in the group behind the French only for Leckie to restore the Socceroos into that prized slot.

Australia will meet the winners of Group C, which looms as the victor of Argentina's clash with Poland later on Thursday.

Poland (four points) currently head Lionel Messi's Argentina (three points) with Saudi Arabia (three points) trailing on goal difference.

The Socceroos knockout fixture will be played on Sunday.

Leckie and his captain Mat Ryan, barring injury, will break the Australian record for most cup games in the knockout encounter.

Against the Danes, the duo both made their ninth cup appearance, equalling Tim Cahill and Marco Bresciano's record.

Goalkeeper Ryan was called into action early as the Socceroos lacked early spark and were forced to repel a series of attacks from the Danes, ranked 10th in the world, 28 slots higher than Australia.

Ryan made a reflex save in the 11th minute from a thundering Mathias Jensen shot, the Australian parrying away with both hands above his head.

The Danes controlled two-thirds of possession, having almost double the passes of Australia in the opening half yet the Socceroos crafted some half-chances mainly courtesy of midfielder Riley McGree.

The attacking midfielder had the first shot of the match - a long-range left footer in the third minute which was blocked in the box - and another some 20 minutes later after Leckie and Mitch Duke headers played him into space.

After a scoreless half, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold replaced Craig Goodwin, who lacked his customary fizz on the flank, with Keanu Baccus.

And Arnold must have revved up his players, who produced a much improved second half to create another landmark.