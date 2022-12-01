Wool suits and tracksuits: NZ Post's uniforms of yesteryear

Source: 1News

New Zealand Post employees with their distinctive red and yellow uniforms can be seen delivering mail in every town, rain or shine.

Now, they're rolling out a brand-new uniform in all its hi-vis glory.

"Safety was the most important thing for New Zealand Post," Workwear Group's Mark Godoy explained.

"We worked really hard to make sure that the entire uniform makes the Australian New Zealand high visibility daylight standard."

NZ Post's old uniforms

NZ Post's old uniforms (Source: Seven Sharp)

The uniform, which is also recyclable, is all about layers to suit every time of day and climate.

It's a huge change compared to the NZ Post uniforms of yesteryear.

From wool suits to blue tracksuits, Seven Sharp decided to take Kiwis down memory lane.

To see fashion's influence on the uniform over the decades, click on the video above.

New ZealandEmployment

