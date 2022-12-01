Team NZ confirm dates for next America's Cup in Barcelona

The 37th edition of the America's Cup will take place in the southern part of Barcelona along the beachfront, with racing set to begin from October 12, 2024.

Barcelona was confirmed as the host venue for the America's Cup 2024 in March. (Source: Breakfast)

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Team New Zealand, who retained the America's Cup last year with victory over Italy's Luna Rossa in Auckland, said in March that they had decided on Barcelona as the next host city as defenders of the "Auld Mug".

The America's Cup match - which will be a best-of-13 format - will commence on October 12 with two races scheduled, followed by a further two races the next day before a break.

The schedule recommences on October 16 for one race and will be followed by the Women's America's Cup Regatta Final.

Subject to the Regatta Director's discretion, October 17 could be allocated for two further races depending on conditions while two races per day are scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20, if required. Reserve days have been allocated until October 27.

"We are excited to confirm the dates determining the match racing period and our huge thanks go to the Capitan Maritimo and the Port of Barcelona authority who have been so proactive and accommodative throughout the process," said Grant Dalton, the CEO of America's Cup Events Limited.

"The result is going to be something spectacular with racing taking place in front of the beach, along the coast from the main port entrance right along the coast, past the Port Olimpic and out further east, offering a fantastic viewing opportunity for the public to see these remarkable boats at full pace."

New Zealand have accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as the challenger of record. The America's Cup match will be between New Zealand and the winner of the Challenger Selection Series.