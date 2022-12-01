NSW bracing for worst grass fire risk in more than a decade

Emergency workers are urging New South Wales residents to be aware of the risk of grassfires, after two years of wet weather.

File image of a grass fire. (Source: istock.com)

Recent rain has caused extensive grass growth across the state, which becomes more susceptible to fire when it dries out.

NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said there's a sense of complacency in the community.

"Two years of wet weather has led to prolific vegetation growth across NSW, with the state now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade," she said.

"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy conditions for grass fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding."

Research from the NSW Rural Fire Service has found just one in three people are concerned about the fire season this year, the lowest since the 2019/20 black summer bushfires.

Commissioner Rob Rogers said the recent focus for many has been flooding but warned that'll need to change now that summer is here.

"Grass fires can move three times faster than a bush fire.

"They can start easily and spread quickly - destroying homes, crops and livelihoods."