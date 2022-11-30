Senegal snatch World Cup last 16 spot, Netherlands cruise

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador.

Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1.

In a must-win match for the African champions, Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th.

At 1-1, Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly, right, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's second goal. (Source: Associated Press)

The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second, while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.

Senegal last advanced from the group stage at the 2002 World Cup when the team reached the quarterfinals in its tournament debut.

The Netherlands finished off the worst showing by any World Cup host nation by beating Qatar 2-0 this morning.

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal. (Source: Associated Press)

The Dutch advanced to the round of 16 while the Qataris, who were already eliminated, became the first host to lose all three of its group matches at soccer's biggest event.

Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead midway through the first half with his third goal in as many matches, and Frenkie de Jong doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half.

The Netherlands is a three-time runner-up at the World Cup and also finished third in 2014, while Qatar was making its tournament debut.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

