Brilliant Rashford free-kick helps England overwhelm Wales

Marcus Rashford scored a double and Phil Foden the other goal to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales this morning.

England coach Gareth Southgate opted to add both players in the starting line-up for the team's final Group B match and they responded.

England will next face Senegal in the round of 16. Wales finished in last place in the group and has been eliminated.

Southgate had faced calls to freshen up his team after the 0-0 draw with the United States. He brought in Rashford and Foden into a new look attack and it worked.

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his second goal, and England's third, against Wales.

England had the game wrapped up just after halftime with Rashford scoring from a free-kick in the 50th minute and Foden adding another in the 51st.

Rashford got his second after a weaving run in the box in the 68th. He missed with another shot on target before he was replaced by Jack Grealish.

Wales captain Gareth Bale was forced off at halftime with an injury.

