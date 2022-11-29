Spectator with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

Source: Associated Press

A spectator ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said: “SAVE UKRAINE.”

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay.

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay. (Source: Associated Press)

Security officials chased the person down, and he dropped the flag on the field before being escorted off the field.

The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The back of the Superman shirt read “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN.”

In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-coloured “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches, and some fans complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

FootballFIFA World CupMiddle EastSocial Issues

Popular Stories

1

Kiwi Costco customers can now get their own personal shopper

2

Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

3

Student campaigns to ditch the school drop-off

4

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt for first time in 40 years

5

Six-year-old wins fight to get Black Ferns on Weet-Bix cards

6

Friend of slain dairy worker laments stolen 'bright future'

Latest Stories

Portugal advances to last 16 after beating Uruguay

Metallica releasing new album and heading on unique tour

Hercules makes emergency landing at Whenuapai with engine shut down

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

Spectator with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup

Related Stories

Portugal advances to last 16 after beating Uruguay

Casemiro volleys Brazil into World Cup knockouts

Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup in thriller

US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup