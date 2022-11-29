Meghan Markle helped with Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women

Source: Bang Showbiz

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helped prepare a Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women.

Meghan Markle helps prepare meals for homeless on Thanksgiving. (Source: Archewell Foundation)

The 41-year-old wore a face mask, gloves, black baseball cap and green jumper as she assisted in the preparation of a lunch at Downtown Women’s Center, Los Angeles.

Her visit was revealed in a photo that showed her cutting pumpkin for a pie, which was shared on the website of her and husband Harry, Duke of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation.

The image was captioned: "Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles.

"DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence."

The new photo emerged amid reports the couple are unlikely to join the Royal Family at Sandringham for their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral estate.

King Charles is understood to have invited the pair, said to remain "much loved" members of the family despite quitting duties as working royals, but the Mail Online said a source close to the King said: "They are unlikely to attend."

