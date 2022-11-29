Man charged over grisly 1983 Toronto cold case murders

Source: Associated Press

A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday (local time).

Joseph George Sutherland was arrested over the 1983 Toronto murders.

Joseph George Sutherland was arrested over the 1983 Toronto murders. (Source: Ontario Police Department)

Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested on Thursday (local time) and charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice in 1983.

Both women had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, Ramer said. Although their bodies were discovered four months apart, detectives linked the deaths using DNA technology in 2000, and investigators suspected the same man in both cases, he said.

Police said Gilmour was a 22-year-old aspiring fashion designer, and Tice was a 45-year-old mother of four who held a master’s degree in social work and worked with disadvantaged children.

“We’re all very happy an arrest has been made in the vicious murders of Erin and Susan Tice,” said Sean McCowan, Erin’s brother. “This is a day that I and we’ve been waiting almost an entire lifetime for.”

Detective Sergeant Steve Smith speaks to media about solving the murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice.

Detective Sergeant Steve Smith speaks to media about solving the murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice. (Source: Ontario Police )

Police Detective-Sergeant Steve Smith said advances in science allowed them to narrow down a suspect family, then a suspect. Police are looking to see if Sutherland is linked to any other cases.

Smith said Sutherland was living in Toronto at the time of the deaths. He said there is a publication ban on the case and declined to release more details.

Sutherland is next set to appear in court on December 9.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Ardern confirms no wedding or Australian holiday this summer

2

Covid-19: New Zealand sees spike in cases with 6000 reported today

3

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt for first time in 40 years

4

Suitcase murder suspect handed over to NZ authorities

5

Kiwi Costco customers can now get their own personal shopper

6

Jack Tame woken from deep sleep to cover Matty McLean on Breakfast

Latest Stories

Ardern confirms no wedding or Australian holiday this summer

Tiger Woods withdraws from his tournament with foot injury

Call to cap 'out of control' gas market in Australia

Christchurch mayor says he didn't break election rules giving out RATs

Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy infrastructure

Related Stories

Meghan Markle helped with Thanksgiving meal for 300 homeless women

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt for first time in 40 years