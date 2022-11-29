Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy infrastructure

Russia held back Monday (local time) from launching a new round of strikes that have been expected against power stations and other key infrastructure in Ukraine, as officials warned a lingering energy and water crisis from earlier attacks could prompt more evacuations from the capital.

A couple uses a laptop at the heating tent "Point of Invincibly" in Bucha. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, hosting the largest delegation of top foreign officials since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian invasion of Ukraine over nine months ago, insisted that better air defences were needed from allies "to break this vicious cycle" of Russian air strikes followed by Ukrainian rebuilding of damaged infrastructure.

"Every time we will be restoring it, the Russians will be destroying it," he told counterparts from seven Baltic and Nordic countries.

The foreign ministers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Finland pledged more military, economic and humanitarian aid as an energy crisis deepens and Ukrainian forces seek to move on with a counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Sweden said it had provided a €270 million (NZ$453 million) package of air defence systems, ammunition, all-terrain vehicles and personal winter gear for troops. Finland pledged to take in more Ukrainian refugees.

In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US is working with partners and allies to provide energy and water replacement equipment to Ukraine.

In Israel — which has straddled a fine political line in the conflict — Channel 13 reported that a high-level Ukrainian delegation recently visited to discuss an Israeli pledge to provide a system that detects incoming missiles. Israel's Defence Ministry declined comment.

Israel has voiced support for Ukraine but has refused so far to provide it arms or impose sanctions against Moscow because of its sensitive ties with Russia. Israel's and Russia's militaries communicate to avoid conflict in Syria.

Israel also does not want to endanger the large Jewish community in Russia.

Servicemen of the People's Militia of Russian-controlled Donetsk region repair a tank. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russian troops "are preparing new strikes, and as long as they have missiles, they won't stop". He met Monday with senior government officials to discuss what actions to take.

"The upcoming week can be as hard as the one that passed," he predicted.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted Putin was intent on using frost, snow and ice to his advantage, not only on the battleground but against Ukrainian civilians.

"President Putin is now trying to use the winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine, and this is horrific and we need to be prepared for more attacks," he said. "That's the reason why NATO's allies have stepped up their support to Ukraine."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, right. (Source: Associated Press)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said some of the city's 3 million people might have to be evacuated to where essential services would be less prone to shutdowns caused by missile attacks.

For weeks, Russia has been pounding energy facilities around Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missile strikes, usually on Mondays at the work week's beginning, resulting in outages of power and water supplies.

Also Monday, Russia denied that it plans to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which it has occupied since the early days of the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that it was pointless to look for signs of a pullback from the plant "when there are none and there can't be".

Peskov's comments were in response to Ukrainian claims that Russian forces were bound to retreat from the plant as they face a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The UN nuclear watchdog and international leaders have urged Russia to demilitarise the plant to avoid a nuclear disaster, but Moscow has rejected the demands, arguing that it needs to maintain troops there to ensure its safety.