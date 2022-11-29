Great Barrier Reef should be on heritage 'danger' list - UN

Source: Associated Press

A United Nations-backed mission is recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be added to the list of endangered World Heritage sites, warning that without "ambitious, rapid and sustained" climate action the world's largest coral reef is in peril.

The Great Barrier Reef near the Whitsunday region.

The warning came in a report published on Monday following a 10-day mission to the reef last March by officials from UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The reef, a living place of immense variety and beauty on the north-east coast of Australia, has been on UNESCO's World Heritage List since 1981.

Australia's federal government and Queensland's state authorities should adopt more ambitious emission reduction targets, in line with international efforts to limit future warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, according to the report.

Feedback from Australian officials, both at the federal and state level, will also be reviewed before UNESCO, the UN's Paris-based cultural agency, makes any official proposal to the World Heritage committee.

Read More

The text is damning about recent efforts to stop mass bleaching and prevent pollution from contaminating the reef's natural waters, saying they have not been fast nor effective enough. Uncurbed emissions lead to increased water acidity, which can be toxic.

More money should be found to increase the water quality and stop the site's decline, the report concludes.

In an email to AP, the UN cultural agency said: "In recent months, we have had a constructive dialogue (with) Australian authorities. But there is still work to be done."

