Elon Musk to publish Twitter files on 'free speech and suppression'

Elon Musk has pledged to publish Twitter files on "free speech and suppression".

Analysts say Musk won’t want to drive advertisers away from the platform.

The new Twitter owner says the public "deserves to know what really happened".

In a tweet today he said the files will be uploaded to Twitter itself.

It comes as late last week Musk announced he is granting "amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

In the month since Musk took over Twitter, groups that monitor the platform for racist, anti-Semitic and other toxic speech say it’s been on the rise on the world’s de facto public square. That has included a surge in racist abuse of World Cup soccer players that Twitter is allegedly failing to act on.

The uptick in harmful content is in large part due to the disorder following Musk’s decision to lay off half the company’s 7500-person workforce, fire top executives, and then institute a series of ultimatums that prompted hundreds more to quit.

Also let go were an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation. Among those resigning over a lack of faith in Musk’s willingness to keep Twitter from devolving into a chaos of uncontrolled speech were Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth.

Major advertisers have also abandoned the platform.

On October 28, the day after he took control, Musk tweeted that no suspended accounts would be reinstated until Twitter formed a "content moderation council" with diverse viewpoints that would consider the cases.

