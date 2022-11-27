Rita Ora gushes over 'dream' wedding to Taika Waititi

Source: Bang Showbiz

Rita Ora has gushed about her "dream" wedding to Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with the 47-year-old director in a low-key ceremony this summer and speaking in a new interview with Louis Theroux, which was filmed before her wedding, Ora revealed she "always dreamed of getting married".

According to The Mirror, she said: "Getting engaged has definitely been a conversation. I'm happy.

"Getting married is something I've dreamed of since I was a kid, and he definitely is a great human. He's awesome. I've reached a point where I'm very much contained and settled."

Ora added that she "loves being in love".

Meanwhile, Waititi recently spoke about first meeting Ora through mutual friend Robert Pattinson.

He said: "We got to chatting and for the next three-and-a-half years we were just good mates. We were in different relationships, both of us."

Waititi joked that they "ruined" their good friendship by getting together.

He quipped: "It was a good friendship and then we decided to ruin it."

Ora and Waititi started dating in March 2021, before going public with their romance that August.

They got engaged in June and although neither have confirmed it, it is believed they wed secretly in London in August.

In recent months, both stars have been pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers.

