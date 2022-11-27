Lower North Island in store for heavy rain

Source: 1News

The lower North Island is in store for some heavy rain today as a slow-moving front makes its way over the area.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Mount Taranaki and for Horowhenua to Wellington into this evening.

There will be a period of heavy rain for Mount Taranaki from 9am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, the Horowhenua from Levin southwards, Kapiti Coast, Wellington and the Tararua Range can expect rain, heavy for a time, until 5pm.

The forecaster advises people to keep an eye on the forecasts in case the heavy rain watch is upgraded to a warning or new areas are added.

Much of the country is in store for rain today, with some parts of the South Island expected to get late season snow.

MetService said a cool airmass was creeping up the island last night, bringing a risk of snowfalls to elevated parts of Otago and the Southern Lakes. NIWA said snow could fall as low as 800 metres.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Lucky Lotto player scoops $24m prize

2

1 dead, 16 injured after speeding car veers into bus in Warkworth

3

Rita Ora gushes over 'dream' wedding, Taika Waititi

4

Fame singer and actor Irene Cara dies aged 63

5

Lower North Island in store for heavy rain

6

Person dies after being struck by vehicle on Auckland motorway

Latest Stories

Wallabies come back from 21 down to overhaul Wales in Cardiff

Serbia charged over locker room Kosovo flag at World Cup

Springboks outmuscle England in statement victory at Twickenham

Explainer: The big energy transition

Sponsored by EECA

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Related Stories

Nearly 100,000 lightning strikes in NZ over the last week

Thunderstorms, 100km/h winds possible for much of North Island

Hokitika man's ute engulfed in flames after lightning strike

Watch: Huge tree topples on car in Hamilton with driver inside