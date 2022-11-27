Lower North Island in store for heavy rain

The lower North Island is in store for some heavy rain today as a slow-moving front makes its way over the area.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Mount Taranaki and for Horowhenua to Wellington into this evening.

There will be a period of heavy rain for Mount Taranaki from 9am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, the Horowhenua from Levin southwards, Kapiti Coast, Wellington and the Tararua Range can expect rain, heavy for a time, until 5pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy Rain Watches have been issued with a front that slows down over the lower North Island on Sunday



The heaviest rain will be near where the front stalls, so be sure to track its progress on the Rain Radar



More info at https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/fLiBYO0ThB — MetService (@MetService) November 25, 2022

The forecaster advises people to keep an eye on the forecasts in case the heavy rain watch is upgraded to a warning or new areas are added.

Much of the country is in store for rain today, with some parts of the South Island expected to get late season snow.

MetService said a cool airmass was creeping up the island last night, bringing a risk of snowfalls to elevated parts of Otago and the Southern Lakes. NIWA said snow could fall as low as 800 metres.