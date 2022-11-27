Fallen tree closes part of state highway in Porirua

Part of State Highway 59 southbound in Porirua is closed due to a fallen tree as rain batters the lower North Island.

A fallen tree blocking southbound lanes on State Highway 59 in Porirua. (Source: Supplied)

The tree is blocking southbound lanes, forcing the closure of the highway for southbound traffic from the Mungavin interchange.

One motorist said he looked up to see the tree falling and had to swerve hard to avoid it, with part of it falling on his van.

Police said cordons are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of officers at the scene. Motorists heading south are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Horowhenua, the Kapiti Coast, Wellington and the Tararua Range into this evening.

MetService said rain will be heavy at times this morning and afternoon. It's warning people to expect another 50 to 70mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, particularly about northern Wellington, the Kapiti Coast and the Hutt Valley.

The forecaster is also warning people to expect peak intensities of 10 to mm/h.

UPDATE 10:40AM

SH59 remains CLOSED to SB traffic from Mungavin interchange. Please continue to avoid the area, use an alternative route or delay your journey. SH59 NB remains open. Police are on-site, contractors and a digger are en route. ^CS https://t.co/nzNhoy7ZZJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile in the Lower Hutt suburb of Melling, a slip has closed part of State Highway 2. The highway is closed to northbound traffic north of the Melling Link interchange, Waka Kotahi NZTA says.

Police have said there is significant traffic congestion, with motorists asked to take alternative routes until further notice.