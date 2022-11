Emergency services are at the scene following a crash involving a bus and car on SH1 in north Auckland this evening.

Police say they were called to the scene in Warkworth around 6.30pm

"Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries," police said.

The road is closed between Woodcocks Rd and McKinney Rd and diversions are in place, Waka Kotahi said.

UPDATE 7:10PM

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.